Teacher of the year: Madison Brown, Owasso High School-West

What do you enjoy about teaching?

“I enjoy, the most, watching kids put in the hard work and realizing that they’re capable, and I get to stand alongside them and kind of be able to help them, so it’s cool getting to watch their hard work pay off.”

What is it about teaching English that brings out your passion?

“I enjoy that it’s not black and white. There aren’t just a whole lot of correct answers in English, so it’s really just teaching the kids, ‘This is how you communicate with other people; this is how you get your thoughts and your messages across; and this is how you read and interpret other people’s thoughts, so you can communicate with whoever you want and try to convince them of whatever you want.’”

What do your students teach you?

“They teach me to have fun and to not take life too seriously, and to be able to make fun of myself, because I engage them the most when I make fun of myself and just chill and don’t stress them out; that’s when the classroom’s good.”

What’s a special project that you’re proud of?

“We spend a day studying Shakespearean insults, and they (my students) end up writing their own. We end up having this huge contest where they put in their insults and they try to win the best in their class hour, and then they go on to compete in the best out of all of my hours. The kids have a ton of fun; they learn some Shakespearean words; it gets them to buy into Shakespeare.”

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

“For me being an OHS grad, it means that I have the support of my colleagues, but it also means that I have teachers who still, even as an adult, support me and have my back and are celebrating my success.”