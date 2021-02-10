Teacher of the year: Kyle Sprague, Smith Elementary

What do you enjoy the most about teaching?

Teaching allows me the opportunity to impact students in my classroom as well as throughout the building. With over 15 years of experience, my most enjoyable role in Owasso Public Schools is being a positive male role model for not only my classroom students but also the students in our building who need it the most.

My favorite lessons are the ones that I set up months before the big reveal. I have a lesson in which key pieces of information are slowly revealed over time. I tell my students about my Crazy Aunt Sprague. Everyone has a crazy uncle or aunt who might ruin birthday parties/family get-togethers. Aunt Sprague does not disappoint, but she is the most delightful person you would ever meet. As the story unfolds, my aunt becomes a larger-than-life personality. The pinnacle of the story is truly unveiled, as Aunt Sprague tells me, usually around Thanksgiving, that she would like to teach my students about the order of operations. Former veteran teacher, and the most amazing friend, Carla Crockett, does not disappoint. Carla, who poses as Aunt Sprague, has worked with me my entire career at Smith. We bicker in front of the students and play off each other in a way that only true family members can.