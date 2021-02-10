Teacher of the year: Kyle Sprague, Smith Elementary

What do you enjoy the most about teaching?
Teaching allows me the opportunity to impact students in my classroom as well as throughout the building. With over 15 years of experience, my most enjoyable role in Owasso Public Schools is being a positive male role model for not only my classroom students but also the students in our building who need it the most.
What teaching moment is the most memorable to you and why?
My favorite lessons are the ones that I set up months before the big reveal. I have a lesson in which key pieces of information are slowly revealed over time. I tell my students about my Crazy Aunt Sprague. Everyone has a crazy uncle or aunt who might ruin birthday parties/family get-togethers. Aunt Sprague does not disappoint, but she is the most delightful person you would ever meet. As the story unfolds, my aunt becomes a larger-than-life personality. The pinnacle of the story is truly unveiled, as Aunt Sprague tells me, usually around Thanksgiving, that she would like to teach my students about the order of operations. Former veteran teacher, and the most amazing friend, Carla Crockett, does not disappoint. Carla, who poses as Aunt Sprague, has worked with me my entire career at Smith. We bicker in front of the students and play off each other in a way that only true family members can.
How do you remain positive — and creative — amid the pandemic?
COVID-19 has reminded me that everything we have learned in teaching is apt to change in an instant. All of my classroom management skills, callbacks and fun lessons might as well have been as useful as an ice pack for a broken bone. I had to reinvent myself as a teacher. The more chances I took trying new things, the more I learned how to be successful at virtual teaching. Positivity is a mindset; the more enthusiastic I was while on my Zoom calls and Asynchronous lessons, the more my students responded positively to it.
How do you want to be remembered as a teacher?
When my students look back at their time in elementary school, they won’t remember the fun science or math lessons that I taught them. They won’t remember how I made them work on math facts until they were blue in the face. They will remember that Mr. Sprague not only cared about their grades, but cared about fostering the young men and women that they would eventually grow up to be.
What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?
I set a goal when my soon-to-be stepson was entering kindergarten. I wanted Smith to return to its glory days, back when we were a Blue Ribbon School. I knew that to do this, I would have to lead by example and take on the task of impacting as many students as I could. That was in 2019, and my impact on those students throughout every grade was noticed by my colleagues. They are the ones who gave me the title.