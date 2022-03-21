Teacher of the year: Kristi Adams, Owasso 8th Grade Center

What do you enjoy about teaching?

“I really enjoy making connections with the kids, and I believe that this middle-school area that I’ve always taught, I feel like these kids need a lot of strong support during this time, and it is great to be there for them. You’re teaching them, but it’s more than that for them to be successful.”

Why do you get out of imparting math to students?

“I’ve always taught math, and I’m a problem solver and I like the way it fits together. So many people (students) hate math when they get to me, so my goal is for them to maybe enjoy it a little bit more.”

How do you bring math to life in your classroom?

“I feel like I’m really good at being able to find examples in math that they (my students) can actually relate to, because that’s what’s going to stick with them. We can all learn a lot of vocabulary, but it’s gone just as quickly if it doesn’t mean something to you. The eighth graders get it, and as long as they can remember that and it can stick with them, then they’re going to remember the concept.”

What do your students teach you on a daily basis?

“It’s very individualized. I have students that are so incredible in art … they’ll come and show me how to shape, how to shadow. They were explaining to me the other day how it works when you’re in FFA … all the details; it’s never boring. All the time, they’re entertaining … just a lot of life experience that I haven’t even seen yet that they know of.”

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

“It is just such an honor, especially being in a district and a school that has so many fantastic, phenomenal teachers. So for them to single me out and recognize me, it’s just an honor that’s hard to put into words.”