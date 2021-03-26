Teacher of the year: Kimberly Coppedge, Owasso High School-West

Why did you become a teacher?
Education is in my blood. I remember that exact phrase coming out of my mouth when a college professor asked me why I wanted to be a teacher. I also have my father to thank for that. My father was my mentor and role model, and I was so proud of his accomplishments. When I graduated from college with my teaching credential, my dad, Dr. Floyd Coppedge, was the Secretary of Education in Oklahoma under Governor Keating. As a young woman and fledgling educator, I thought he was rock star famous. Though that may have really only been in my eyes, to this day he is still my inspiration and compass, even though he passed away in 2015. It has been my privilege to work as an educator, and I can truthfully say that it has never felt like a “job.” It may require a great deal of work, but it’s work that leaves me feeling exhilarated and ready to get up each day and do it again.
What do you enjoy the most about teaching?
The most enjoyable part of teaching is definitely the students. This age group is exceptionally entertaining. Literally, they amaze me every day with their intelligence, insight and inquisitive nature. For the most part, they are all finding their personalities and honing their skills, both personally and academically in this phase of their education. As freshmen, they are a bit lost, and this can be a challenging year for them. Helping them navigate high school and be able to have vision beyond the immediate moment is highly rewarding. Spending the day with their awkward senses of humor also brings me immense joy. We laugh together every day, which keeps us all happy and healthy.
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
My success is and should be a direct reflection of my students’ successes. In order for my students to be successful, I recognize that I am just one member of the team. It takes all of us, and I try to get as many team members on board as possible. From students, parents, teachers, counselors, administrators, school personnel and active community members, we mesh together to become the structure for success in the classroom. My own personal characteristics such as persistence, patience, knowledge and humor, combined with love and nurturing, could never be enough. It takes a team to truly provide a successful school experience for students, and I adore our team!
How are you overcoming various pandemic-related challenges?
In my opinion, the major issue in education today is how we will break this cycle of negativity that has been magnified with the pandemic. The one thing that I just cannot do is accept an outlook of doom and gloom. Absolutely, teenagers today are getting the short end of the stick. They are adapting to major changes and the absence of school dances, assemblies, pep rallies and graduation. In my classroom, I address these things openly in conversation and through my curriculum. We have focused on managing stress, dealing with anxiety and depression, reading about resiliency and recognizing the triumph of the human spirit in spite of obstacles. I am choosing to fill their minds with positive things, yet acknowledging the reality of necessary changes.
What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?
Being teacher of the year for the Owasso High School West Campus gives me the opportunity to highlight the greatness within our building. I see it as a chance to share some spotlight of the positive things in our profession. For every single teacher who goes above and beyond, this recognition is a representation of each of us. I don’t know a single teacher who doesn’t work crazy hours, manage households and families or take on extra jobs and income-earning opportunities, and still manage to put their entire heart and soul into the daily activities of teaching. It is incredible and humbling to be honored by the most passionate and hardworking group of people I know.