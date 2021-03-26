Teacher of the year: Kimberly Coppedge, Owasso High School-West

Education is in my blood. I remember that exact phrase coming out of my mouth when a college professor asked me why I wanted to be a teacher. I also have my father to thank for that. My father was my mentor and role model, and I was so proud of his accomplishments. When I graduated from college with my teaching credential, my dad, Dr. Floyd Coppedge, was the Secretary of Education in Oklahoma under Governor Keating. As a young woman and fledgling educator, I thought he was rock star famous. Though that may have really only been in my eyes, to this day he is still my inspiration and compass, even though he passed away in 2015. It has been my privilege to work as an educator, and I can truthfully say that it has never felt like a “job.” It may require a great deal of work, but it’s work that leaves me feeling exhilarated and ready to get up each day and do it again.