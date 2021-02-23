Teacher of the Year: Kelly Murphy, Owasso 6th Grade Center

Why did you become a teacher?
I believe what drew me to teaching is the connection to students and being a consistent provider of options and possibilities for students to harness their own knowledge and drive their learning forward.
What do you enjoy the most about teaching?
My enjoyment of teaching centers around unlocking a student’s strengths and weaknesses, so as to aid them to realize what they excel in and use those strengths to bolster their shortcomings. For students to own and understand themselves as learners, and how they can tackle new challenges by using what they know about themselves is very fulfilling.
What’s a character trait that students/staff associate with you?
Sincerity and being proactive.
Is there an element of your classroom you’d like to highlight?
Transitioning elementary students to secondary students. Sixth grade in Owasso is a transition year. Students are together for the first time at grade level. They have to begin to look at things more in depth and more critically to prepare for secondary education. We devote a fair amount of time to helping students move into a more advanced way of approaching school and their learning that demands them to take more responsibility piloting their ship.
What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?
It is a humbling award because it comes from people I work with and respect. When you are recognized by that group of people, it is reaffirming your work and how you have impacted those around you.