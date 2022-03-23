Teacher of the year: Kay Bratcher, Owasso High School-East

What do you enjoy about teaching?

“I love giving the kids an opportunity to have a break in their day, just a time to switch off one side of their brain and switch on the creative side, so that’s my favorite part about teaching art. I love when the kids come in and say, ‘I don’t know anything about art; I can’t draw.’ That’s why they take my class so that they can learn all of the basics and really gain a skill that they’re looking to learn.”

Why is integrating creativity in the classroom important?

“It’s so much more about problem-solving in the art room than people give visual art credit for. We are constantly working and reworking projects, solving problems to figure out, what would work better in any given project at any given time.”

What do your students teach you?

“They definitely teach me as much as I teach them because it’s their world; the whole technology and digital art is their world anyway, so they’ve already worked on programs … so they come in with a knowledge that they didn’t have previously. I just love hearing about their lives.”

What’s a special project that you’re proud of?

“The Memory Project. It’s where my students create a portrait for a child in another country that’s dealing with difficult circumstances … and it goes across the world to that child, and then we get a video back of the child receiving the portrait. It’s just such a win-win for not only the children across the world, but for our Owasso students for really understanding that we’re making a difference in the life of another child.”

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

“It’s such an honor. It’s recognition for all of the hard work I feel like I share with all of the teachers, not just the visual art teachers, but all the teachers in my building. Being chosen as teacher of the year gives me a chance to have that recognition and share it with everybody.”