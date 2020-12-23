Teacher of the Year: Kalissa Stang, Bailey Elementary

Kalissa Stang, who teaches special education at Bailey Elementary, is among 14 top educators in Owasso for the 2020-21 school year

Why did you become a teacher?

I always knew I wanted to be a teacher. I love school and love learning, and wanted to work with children and help them have the same passion for learning as I do.

What do you enjoy the most about teaching?

I absolutely love the team I get to work with every day. They make work so much fun and make the environment a place that students want to come to everyday.

What do you feel makes you a successful educator?

I work hard at building relationships with my kids and their parents. I want the family to know that when their kids come to me every day, they are not only learning but in a safe environment with a teacher that loves them.

How are you making learning fun for your students during COVID?