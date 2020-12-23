Teacher of the Year: Kalissa Stang, Bailey Elementary

Kalissa Stang, who teaches special education at Bailey Elementary, is among 14 top educators in Owasso for the 2020-21 school year
Why did you become a teacher?
I always knew I wanted to be a teacher. I love school and love learning, and wanted to work with children and help them have the same passion for learning as I do.
What do you enjoy the most about teaching?
I absolutely love the team I get to work with every day. They make work so much fun and make the environment a place that students want to come to everyday.
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
I work hard at building relationships with my kids and their parents. I want the family to know that when their kids come to me every day, they are not only learning but in a safe environment with a teacher that loves them.
How are you making learning fun for your students during COVID?
I am trying to keep school as “normal” as possible with different safety measurements in place. We still laugh, joke, play games, do activities and crafts, and play together like kids should be doing. Parts of school may look different this year, but we can still have fun while we are learning.
What does it mean for you to be named a teacher of the year?
I know personally how amazing all of the teachers at Bailey are, so to be chosen from among them is definitely such an honor to be named a teacher of the year. This year has been full of flexibility and change, and I know how hard all teachers are working. I try to be a light in our school to all of my students and staff members, and be someone that they can rely on and who will be there for them.