Teacher of the year

Teacher of the year: Jill Nunn, Smith Elementary

jill nunn

Jill Nunn

 Courtesy photo

What do you enjoy about teaching?

“It’s always been about helping kids understand, giving them that moment to where it kind of clicks — the ‘lightbulb moment.’ I enjoy helping students do the best that they can and just to grow and learn things that they didn’t know before.”

What’s a unique element that you bring to your classroom?

“I let students teach students whenever possible. I tell my kids, ‘A lot of times, you may say the exact same thing that I say, but somehow the way that you say it, it might click with somebody else and it makes sense.’”

What’s a challenge you’ve faced that you’re working to overcome?

“Just being able to work in groups has been a challenge this past year. I do a lot of group activities. I’ll let the students get together and work out different problems, and teaching them how to be OK with the fact that, ‘You may not be partnered up with your best friend, but we can still work through that’ … just learning how to get along.”

Why do you value working at Owasso Public Schools?

“The administration has been really supportive … has always been there with me, supporting me saying, ‘Yeah, you’re doing a good job,’ or ‘Hey, let’s try fixing this.’ Whatever it’s been, they’ve come at it with a good attitude, a teamwork effort, and I see that across the board. I also see a higher value of education.”

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

“It helps to know that my co-teachers know the effort and the amount of time … that goes into this, and that they recognize what I do in the classroom and that they think that it’s worthy enough to be honored.”

Teacher profile

School/grade: Smith Elementary, 4th grade

Years at OPS: 10 years

Education: Northeastern State University

