Teacher of the year: Jill McCormick, Owasso Ram Academy

What do you enjoy about teaching?

“I enjoy being with the kids, helping them work through problems or questions that they have about either what to do after high school or if they’re struggling with a situation at home or with friends; I like being able to help them talk through that. I like helping them figure out what they want to do next.”

What is Ram Academy all about?

“We only take a certain amount of kids at a time so we can work with them more individually. For whatever reason, they have some sort of challenge … it’s the same diploma, it’s the same curriculum … they just get a little more one-on-one with the teachers. We just are able to give them a little extra when they need it.”

What’s a unique element you bring to the classroom?

“I’ve worked with pretty much every age at some point in my career, so I think just being able to see the whole spectrum of education from a personal standpoint and trying to help them (my students) figure out what is next. I love doing personality testing and career inventory so that they can look and see what would suite them.”

How do you help your students overcome challenges?

“I think with Ram Academy, the big challenge is getting them to see a future and what they want that to look like. I think helping them to see that there is something after high school that they can do, and seeing their own light inside them so that they can figure that out.”

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

“It is a great honor to be name teacher of the year, especially at Ram Academy because all of our people work very hard with those kids, and we all just love what we do; so to be recognized by that group of people is very humbling.”