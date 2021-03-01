Teacher of the year: Jennifer Martin, Owasso 7th Grade Center

Why did you become a teacher?
Growing up, I did not plan on going into education, but I became a teacher because I wanted to make a difference in the lives of children. I've had so many incredible teachers throughout my education who left a lasting impression and ignited my passion for education. My experiences as a Girl Scout also compelled me to confidently lead and to serve.
What do you enjoy the most about teaching?
I enjoy seeing the lightbulb moment for my students and hearing them say that math finally makes sense. I enjoy building relationships and getting to know my students. I love getting to know their stories and creating a strong community of learners within the walls of my classroom. In addition to building relationships with my students, I enjoy building relationships with my peers. I enjoy finding new ways to instruct and using new active-learning techniques because I love learning and growing as an educator.
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
I feel successful when my students gain confidence and self-efficacy with math. Ensuring that my students feel respected and valued, and creating a climate of trust where they feel safe to share and participate makes me feel successful. I also need to be real with my students, and allow them to see a lesson or activity flop so they know I'm not perfect and I can learn from my failures too. I know I have been successful when I send my students to eighth grade as more confident and curious mathematicians.
How are you making learning fun for your students during COVID-19?
We are continuing to do as many hands-on and partner/small-group activities as safely possible. My students have enjoyed games like bingo, around-the-room scavenger hunts and escape/breakout rooms. These types of activities allow my students to engage in active-learning opportunities. During Pivot to Home, I shared and encouraged them to celebrate a silly day like National Eat Chocolate Ice Cream Day, and they all looked forward to the daily announcement.
What does it mean for you to be named a teacher of the year?
I work with the best and the brightest in the business, so to be chosen as their teacher of the year is such an honor. The Owasso 7th Grade Center is full of incredible teachers who go above and beyond for their students and peers daily, so to be nominated, voted for and named TOY still seems surreal. I am so grateful for the educators I lean on and learn from in my building, and I am honored to represent them.