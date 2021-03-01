Teacher of the year: Jennifer Martin, Owasso 7th Grade Center

Why did you become a teacher?

Growing up, I did not plan on going into education, but I became a teacher because I wanted to make a difference in the lives of children. I've had so many incredible teachers throughout my education who left a lasting impression and ignited my passion for education. My experiences as a Girl Scout also compelled me to confidently lead and to serve.

What do you enjoy the most about teaching?

I enjoy seeing the lightbulb moment for my students and hearing them say that math finally makes sense. I enjoy building relationships and getting to know my students. I love getting to know their stories and creating a strong community of learners within the walls of my classroom. In addition to building relationships with my students, I enjoy building relationships with my peers. I enjoy finding new ways to instruct and using new active-learning techniques because I love learning and growing as an educator.

What do you feel makes you a successful educator?