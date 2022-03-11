Teacher of the year: Jason Demuth, Mills Elementary

What do you enjoy about teaching?

“There’s nothing better than knowing that you’re going to go in and see happy faces every day. If you can do what you can to make them have a good time at school, that’s what brings the joy to me. If I can make somebody enjoy school, then I’ve succeeded.”

What’s your favorite subject to teach?

“100% science. The thing with science is it’s all discussion-based, for the most part, so you can discuss all sorts of possibilities, especially when looking at space … and that’s somewhere where we don’t know everything. So it’s fun as a class to go through these discussions of hypotheticals of what could be. It’s kind of an eye-opener for the kids.”

What’s a fun project that you’re excited to introduce to your students?

“My favorite thing that we get to do … is getting to take the solar system and scale it out because it can be very difficult for anybody to understand how large the gaps are in space. We haven’t gotten there yet, but that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

What message do you want parents to take away from your role?

“Owasso has great schools, and for parents out there, you should feel safe and secure knowing that they go to Owasso schools. Working together is going to be the best thing for any child, so if we can have a working relationship with the parents, then that child is going to be the most successful.”

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

“It’s great. It means a lot … I appreciate those who voted for me. You get a parking spot; you get a front-row spot, so that’s nice when it’s cold, so that’s cool.”