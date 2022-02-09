Teacher of the year: Grace McEndarfer, Bailey Elementary

How would you describe your classroom?
“In a word, I would hope that my classroom is welcoming. I feel like it’s so important that students feel seen and known in the classroom setting and wanted. And so I think something that I bring that’s unique is when my students first walk in the door, I greet them by name and we exchange a high-five or a fist-bump or a hug, and it’s a great opportunity to continue to develop those relationships … I feel like a big hallmark of my classroom is being deeply relational.”
How have you overcome challenges related to the pandemic?
“For my students, I think making them more adept and flexible, and so we emphasize being able to be navigate an online component so that at any point they can expertly navigate that. It’s also made them feel more confident being able to have multiple modes of learning and feel like however our classrooms pivot, they have the skills and the tools they need to learn.”
What do you enjoy the most about teaching?
“I love the student relationships. I love the opportunities to be able to be someone that students enthusiastically come to with their high points of their life, and I feel like a safe person for them to also share things that are heavy and hard for them. And especially in the midst of a pandemic, a lot of students need to have a safe place to share what’s scary and what’s hard.”
How would you say your student describe you?
“I think my students would describe me as being hopefully really kind and personable and very caring and committed to their success. I really want to teach in a way that reaches multiple learning modalities, so through visual and kinesthetic and auditory. I think they would hopefully describe me as being someone who is their cheerleader and advocate, and who is willing to remain with them through the process of learning and self-discovery.”
What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?
“It’s just an incredible honor to feel like what I am doing is hopefully making an impact in my students’ lives and in the larger community I’m a part of. And I feel like anyone in the building that I teach with could be a teacher of the year; they’re so fabulous.”