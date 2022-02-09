Teacher of the year: Grace McEndarfer, Bailey Elementary

How would you describe your classroom?

“In a word, I would hope that my classroom is welcoming. I feel like it’s so important that students feel seen and known in the classroom setting and wanted. And so I think something that I bring that’s unique is when my students first walk in the door, I greet them by name and we exchange a high-five or a fist-bump or a hug, and it’s a great opportunity to continue to develop those relationships … I feel like a big hallmark of my classroom is being deeply relational.”

How have you overcome challenges related to the pandemic?

“For my students, I think making them more adept and flexible, and so we emphasize being able to be navigate an online component so that at any point they can expertly navigate that. It’s also made them feel more confident being able to have multiple modes of learning and feel like however our classrooms pivot, they have the skills and the tools they need to learn.”

What do you enjoy the most about teaching?