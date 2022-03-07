Teacher of the year: Denita Hancock, Stone Canyon Elementary

What do you enjoy the most about teaching?

“The enthusiasm of the children. They love coming in; every day is a new day. They love life; they love learning. They teach me lessons every day like how to forgive and have compassion.”

Why is educating today’s youth important to you?

“I want to be an influence in their life, but there’s so much more than just the academic side of it. Everybody is unique and special, and they have their own gifts. I just think teaching them how to handle themselves socially and how to become a friend … and (to) just know that they truly are special, and they can do hard things and they can do big things.”

How would you say your students describe you?

“They love it when I’m silly. I think they know that I truly love them, that I want the best for them.”

How do you incorporate humor into your classroom?

“We do silly voices; we play a lot of games. I have a very hands-on classroom … just having fun doing dance videos with them and telling them I’m old; they think that’s hilarious.”

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

“I feel like at Stone Canyon, there are so many teachers here that are simply amazing. To be chosen, I was very, very honored and very, very humbled all at the same time, because there are so many amazing teachers here.”