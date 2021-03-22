Teacher of the year: Danielle Petty, Ram Academy

Why did you become a teacher?

I’m a teacher because I want to inspire kids to push themselves to accomplish goals that they didn’t even know they had. I had really amazing teachers who helped me discover potentials in myself that I didn’t know were there; I want to do the same for others.

What's a unique teaching element you bring to the classroom?

I think I bring enthusiasm to the classroom. If I’m excited about what I’m teaching, then my students tend to be more drawn into the subject matter.

What challenges are you overcoming, and how, amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

The biggest challenge I have seen during the COVID-19 pandemic is sporadic attendance and student participation. I see students in a kind of lull when it comes to school. I have really tried to run my classes in the same manner I always have, but incorporating more technology. It’s a struggle, but some really great teaching tools have come out of it, and students are starting to be more familiarized with what is expected of them in a virtual or blended setting.

How do you want to be remembered as a teacher?