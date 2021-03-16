Teacher of the year: Christopher Allen, Owasso High School-East

Why did you become a teacher?
During my 20 years in the Air Force, I had to train/teach new Airmen how to do their jobs and how they related to our unit’s mission. I also had to train Airmen to assume my role when it was time for me to change stations. I was good at that training and teaching and I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed it so much that I decided to be a school teacher after I retired from the Air Force.
What’s a goal you’ve set for yourself as an educator?
I set a high standard for myself, just like I do for my students. My goal is to give them the best educational experience and the best of me, every day. And then, through self-reflection, determine if I have achieved that goal and identify what I can improve, then establish a new goal.
What’s a character trait that students/staff associate with you and why?
Consistency. My rules and expectations are the same across the board because I believe this is when students learn best. I’m not just a teacher of history; I also have a role to play in their social development. By holding everyone to the same high standards, I believe I show the students that I respect them. Teenagers can sometimes struggle with self-respect, and I hope seeing the respect I have for them translates into them feeling it for themselves as well.
What’s a challenge in education you’re working to overcome?
The year of the pandemic has seen us teaching remotely. The challenge is editing existing lessons and creating new ones that work remotely, without overwhelming the students. Through teacher collaboration and sharing ideas and strategies, I believe we have overcome this challenge. Now, it’s about reflecting on the lessons and refining those successful ones, whether we teach face-to-face or remotely.
What does it mean to be named a Teacher of the year?
Teachers are nominated by their peers, and to be nominated and voted teacher of the year for the Owasso High School East Campus has been a great honor and extremely humbling. To have the high-caliber teachers of Owasso consider me to be one of them is truly the best highlight of my teaching career thus far.