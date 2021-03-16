Teacher of the year: Christopher Allen, Owasso High School-East

Why did you become a teacher?

During my 20 years in the Air Force, I had to train/teach new Airmen how to do their jobs and how they related to our unit’s mission. I also had to train Airmen to assume my role when it was time for me to change stations. I was good at that training and teaching and I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed it so much that I decided to be a school teacher after I retired from the Air Force.

What’s a goal you’ve set for yourself as an educator?

I set a high standard for myself, just like I do for my students. My goal is to give them the best educational experience and the best of me, every day. And then, through self-reflection, determine if I have achieved that goal and identify what I can improve, then establish a new goal.

What’s a character trait that students/staff associate with you and why?