Teacher of the year: Cathy Hill, Owasso 7th Grade Center

What do you enjoy about teaching?

“Particularly, I enjoy teaching middle-school kids because I feel like they’re at a really vulnerable time of life. I love the relationship I have with them, I truly do. I, from the beginning of the year, try to establish a relationship by asking them attendance questions instead of just asking if they’re here, trying to learn about them, get to know them, get to know their family.”

What’s your favorite subject to teach?

“Definitely English. My senior English teacher made such an impact on me, and I realized how important English is in every part of our life. It doesn’t matter what you do; you need to know how to write and communicate in a literate society.”

What are some ways you bring English to life in the classroom?

“I tell my kids, No. 1, that I want them to learn to be critical readers; we talk about speaker and audience and who’s writing. You kind of have to look through that lens to find out what they’re really trying to say. And then, No. 2, when we learn about argument, I try to help them understand that they’re like an attorney. I have them draw out of a can and they have to take a topic, research it and then use evidence to support whatever side they have to take.”

What does teaching in Owasso mean to you?

“The Owasso district is exceptional because we have exceptional people who truly love and care for the kids. I think sometimes education is given such a bad rap in the media; I feel like the Owasso district does not ever live up to those negative perceptions. I feel like we’re good and we believe we’re good; we believe in what we do.”

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

“It’s an honor; more than anything, it’s humbling. There’s so many good teachers here at the Owasso 7th Grade Center, that to be chosen, to be the one they put forward, is very much an honor.”