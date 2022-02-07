Teacher of the year: Bethany Kirkpatrick, Ator Elementary

What do you enjoy about teaching?
“I enjoy that every day is different; every day I get to see something new, whether they (my students) show me something new that day … and I love getting to see their reaction to what they’re learning.”
How would you describe your classroom?
“We have a lot of fun, but I definitely like to keep it very organized and we have a plan that we stick to every day, and I think that helps keep the kids in order.”
How would you say your students describe you as a teacher?
“They would say that I can be very silly; I do a lot of silly things to keep their attention. I have high expectations for them though. I don’t let them quit; I always tell them, ‘You can do this; you are not going to give up.’ I always encourage them to do their best.”
What do you derive meaning from through teaching?
“I find meaning in those moments where the kids are having fun while learning and they don’t even know it. We’ll do things and they’re just so excited about it, and they think that they’re just having fun, but they really are learning. I love seeing the lightbulbs, and they’re like, ‘Oh I did it! I did it!’ That’s what gives me meaning and what makes me feel like I’m doing my job.”