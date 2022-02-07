Teacher of the year: Bethany Kirkpatrick, Ator Elementary

What do you enjoy about teaching?

“I enjoy that every day is different; every day I get to see something new, whether they (my students) show me something new that day … and I love getting to see their reaction to what they’re learning.”

How would you describe your classroom?

“We have a lot of fun, but I definitely like to keep it very organized and we have a plan that we stick to every day, and I think that helps keep the kids in order.”

How would you say your students describe you as a teacher?

“They would say that I can be very silly; I do a lot of silly things to keep their attention. I have high expectations for them though. I don’t let them quit; I always tell them, ‘You can do this; you are not going to give up.’ I always encourage them to do their best.”

What do you derive meaning from through teaching?