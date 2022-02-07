 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teacher of the year: Bethany Kirkpatrick, Ator Elementary
0 Comments

Teacher of the year: Bethany Kirkpatrick, Ator Elementary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bethany Kirkpatrick

Bethany Kirkpatrick

 Courtesy photo

What do you enjoy about teaching?

“I enjoy that every day is different; every day I get to see something new, whether they (my students) show me something new that day … and I love getting to see their reaction to what they’re learning.”

How would you describe your classroom?

“We have a lot of fun, but I definitely like to keep it very organized and we have a plan that we stick to every day, and I think that helps keep the kids in order.”

How would you say your students describe you as a teacher?

“They would say that I can be very silly; I do a lot of silly things to keep their attention. I have high expectations for them though. I don’t let them quit; I always tell them, ‘You can do this; you are not going to give up.’ I always encourage them to do their best.”

What do you derive meaning from through teaching?

“I find meaning in those moments where the kids are having fun while learning and they don’t even know it. We’ll do things and they’re just so excited about it, and they think that they’re just having fun, but they really are learning. I love seeing the lightbulbs, and they’re like, ‘Oh I did it! I did it!’ That’s what gives me meaning and what makes me feel like I’m doing my job.”

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

“It means a lot just because I know that there are so many great teachers in my building, and for them to even say that I come close to that is just a really great honor, honestly.”

Teacher profile

School/grade: Ator Elementary, 1st grade

Years at OPS: 6 years

Education: Cameron University

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert