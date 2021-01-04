Teacher of the year: Angela Grobe, Hodson Elementary

Why did you become a teacher?

I discovered my love of teaching later in life. I graduated college with a marketing degree and worked for a few years in market research. When my husband and I had children, I was blessed with the opportunity to stay home with them. Once all of our children were in elementary school, I began volunteering at Hodson (the school they attended). After a few years, I was hired as an instructional assistant for Hodson’s Math Lab. I found joy and fulfillment in witnessing a child’s “light bulb” moment, seeing students’ progress and sharing a love for learning.

What's a goal you've set for yourself as an educator?

My goal as a teacher is to make education engaging, interactive and fun. With the introduction of standardized testing in third grade, it can sometimes be easy to lose sight of that objective. My goal has been to create an environment where students gain confidence, love learning and look forward to coming to school.

What's a character trait that students/staff associate with you and why?