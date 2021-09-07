Teacher exodus: Summer retirements up 38% year-over-year in Oklahoma

“It is just a different atmosphere. I feel like there are more demands on the public school system to provide some things that might be less of a need here,” said Shouse. “Probably without the pandemic, I would have spent a few more years. I think the pandemic pushed some of us over the edge. Teachers my age and older — we’re not digital natives.”

Shouse added that her decision to try her hand at teaching in a private school for a few more years has confounded friends who also recently retired from public schools.

“But I don’t really feel like I’m completely finished teaching. I feel like I had given what I needed to give to public education — I had given them three decades of my life,” she said. “I feel like an athlete; I left it all on the field, but I still have a little bit more in me.

“Like Michael Jordan trying baseball, I’m going to see how I do in a private school.”

‘They see us as servants’

Rebecca Harris, 63, spent her entire career at TPS and figures she could have taught another five years.