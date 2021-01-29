 Skip to main content
TCSO promotes police Maj. Eric Kitch of Collinsville to rank of chief deputy

TCSO promotes police Maj. Eric Kitch of Collinsville to rank of chief deputy

eric kitch

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office announced the promotion of Major Eric Kitch, a Collinsville resident, to the rank of chief deputy, in effect on Feb. 1.

 Courtesy of TCSO

Kitch, a Collinsville resident, began his time with TCSO in 1994. Over the last 27 years, he has advanced through the ranks, starting as a detention officer and ranking up to deputy, corporal, sergeant, captain, major and now chief deputy.

Kitch will serve as TCSO’s chief deputy and administrator over the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center. He will also continue serving on the board of directors for the Regional Organized Criminal Information Center.

“We wish Chief Deputy Kitch well in his new position with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office,” TCSO staff said in a news release.

During his tenure at TCSO, Kitch has worked and supervised units from the detention, court operations, civil, patrol, internal affairs, field support, reserve coordination, drug task force and criminal investigations departments. His latest assignment is jail administrator.

Kitch received his certificate in law enforcement from Tulsa Junior College, his associate degree in criminal justice from Tulsa Junior College, and his bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Southern Nazarene University. He also holds an Advanced CLEET certification with over 2,300 training hours, as well as multiple awards and commendations.

In his spare time, Kitch is an avid hunter and fisherman.

