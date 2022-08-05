TCSO partners with Owasso Black Bear Diner to raise $900 for Special Olympics Oklahoma

Patrons of Black Bear Diner were recently given an opportunity to help support a noble cause.

Several guests showed up at the Owasso restaurant Friday morning as part of Law Enforcement Torch Run’s annual Tip-A-Cop fundraising event, where officers with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office volunteered their time as waiters to collect tips for Special Olympics Oklahoma.

“Those athletes, it sends them to summer games, winter games, and gives them the opportunity to compete and to feel good about their accomplishments,” said TCSO Deputy Richie Gonzales, who worked a handful of tables.

“That’s what law enforcement is about,” he said, “coming alongside other people and saying, ‘Hey we’re here just to make us a stronger community.’”

Gonzalez and his team raised more than $900 from Owasso diners, which included a small group of special education teachers from Collinsville High School.

“We work with these kids every day,” said Mandy Armon, “and we see how much joy Special Olympics brings to their lives and being able to compete, and they love going.”

Ashley Nixon, added, “It brings them out of their shells, because we’ve had a lot of them that are really quiet in class and then you’ll see a whole different side of them when they’re participating in Special Olympics.”

Law enforcement officers also visited participating Black Bear Diner locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Moore and Midwest City as part of this year’s campaign.

Owasso manager Robin Kirkham said she was excited to see this year’s event take place at her restaurant.

“It means a lot us,” Kirkham said. “All around, it’s good for everybody, good community, good for us, good for hopefully Special Olympics as well.”