TCC to host summer pop-up event at Owasso Family YMCA on July 26

Tulsa Community College will host a summer pop-up event in Owasso at the end of July.

TCC is traveling across the area to neighborhoods and communities to reach individuals thinking about college. It is also reaching out to recent high school graduates about Tulsa Achieves, a program that pays tuition and fees for eligible students.

Owasso’s event will be held Monday, July 26, 4-6 p.m., at the Owasso YMCA, 8300 N. Owasso Expressway.

This year’s summer pop-up event highlights the importance of a college degree in earning potential and provides information and resources for those interested in exploring what TCC offers. This includes answering financial aid questions and providing tips on how to pay for college as well as completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

“With limited access to high school students during the past academic year, this is an extra effort to ensure qualified individuals don’t miss out on the opportunity to earn a college degree without getting into debt,” said Rachael Achivare Hill, TCC director of admission and prospective student services.

Fall classes for TCC start Aug. 16. For those interested in learning more TCC is offering in-person enrollment days. Every Monday and Thursday in July, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., on all four TCC campuses: Metro, Northeast, Southeast and West. No appointment necessary.