TCC Owasso begins enrollment in April, relocates medical programs to Sand Springs campus

Construction is expected to begin this month at Tulsa Community College’s West Campus in Sand Springs to make way for new programs that will help consolidate the college’s allied health offerings at two primary campuses.

The new tenants of the space will be the Cardiovascular Technology and Diagnostic Medical Sonography programs, which were housed at the college’s Owasso community campus in a space TCC leased from TulsaTech.

TCC will continue its presence at the Owasso facility with its general education course offerings such as English Composition, Introduction to Psychology and Biology for Majors, to name a few.

“For the most part, students probably won’t notice a difference at the Owasso Campus since they have and will still be able to take those high-quality, general education college courses at a time and location that is convenient to them,” said TCC Dean Paula Willyard.

Moving the two academic programs to West Campus allows TCC to lease less space at the Owasso facility, resulting in cost savings, Willyard said.

Applications are being accepted for the Diagnostic Medical Sonography program until April 1. The deadline for the Cardiovascular Technology program has already passed.