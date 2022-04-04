 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Tripp joins Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office

taylor tripp

Tripp

 Courtesy photo

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Taylor Tripp to its Owasso office.

A native Tulsan, Tripp graduated from Jenks High School before attending OSU and Tulsa Community College, where she studied health education and promotion. She received her personal training certification from Personal Training Academy Global.

Before entering the real estate field, Tripp worked as a certified personal trainer and regional operations manager of a national health club for six years. This position helped her develop excellent customer service and communication skills, which she brings to her real estate clients today.

A full-service agent, Tripp is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and surrounding communities.

