Talala wedding venue owned by former Owasso teacher wins second WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award

The Steel Barn Event Center was announced as a winner of the 2022 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards.

The Talala wedding venue and event center, founded by former Owasso teacher Michelle Todd, has grown to serve as a popular attraction since opening its doors in June 2018.

WeddingWire, Inc., a global online wedding marketplace, annually celebrates the top wedding professionals on WeddingWire across more than 20 service categories, from venues and caterers to florists and photographers.

The Steel Barn was recognized based on its outstanding experience working with newlyweds. WeddingWire features more than three million reviews, with the Talala venue receiving prompt, reliable and quality feedback.

“Thank you to all of our couples, families, and our team!!” Todd said on the Barn’s Facebook page. “Thank you for choosing us to be a part of your special day! Thank you to all the vendors who help make The Steel Barn a success!! Here's to another amazing year!!!”

Todd, a former physical education teacher at Barnes Elementary of seven years, opened The Steel Barn after trading in her whistle to host weddings and other special events — a lifelong dream for the 48-year-old Skiatook native.