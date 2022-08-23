Talala duo employed at Collinsville environmental remediation company charged with bank fraud

A mother and son duo were recently handed federal indictments for defrauding the bank of a Collinsville environmental remediation company where they worked.

Charlotte Deann Wasson and Joshua Halfmoon Wasson, both from Talala, received counts of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft, according to the results of the August 2022 Federal Grand Jury B.

The conspirators were employed as labor contractors for the Collinsville company, which had an account with Blue Sky Bank in Tulsa. Together, they stole then altered and forged at least 22 of the company’s checks, making them payable to themselves in amounts they specified. The conspirators then presented the checks for payment to a bank and a check-cashing business in Tulsa.

Charlotte is charged with bank fraud after she presented seven fraudulent company checks for payment, totaling $8,853.85. She is further charged with aggravated identity theft after forging another individual’s signature on those checks.

Additionally, she is charged with bank fraud for presenting two altered and forged checks as payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2013 Honda Civic. Those checks were illegally drawn from a Bank of Oklahoma account in the amounts of $6,000 and $7,000.

Joshua is also charged with bank fraud after he presented 11 of the fraudulent checks for payment, totaling $12,260.85. He is further charged with aggravated identity theft after forging another individual’s signature on those checks.

The U.S. Secret Service and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard M. Cella is prosecuting the case.