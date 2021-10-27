Sweet spot for charity: City of Owasso throws pies, raises $13K for Tulsa Area United Way

The City of Owasso recently hit the sweet spot for charity — literally.

City officials over the past couple weeks participated in several fundraising events for Tulsa Area United Way, which culminated in a comical pie-in-the-face contest at Redbud Festival Park on Friday, Oct. 22.

Five department directors — whose staff collectively raised about $3,000 to see their faces covered in a slimy dessert — got hit with chocolate and banana cream pies in front of an amused crowd of friends and colleagues.

Their efforts helped the City raise more than $13,000 to go toward fulfilling TAUW’s mission of continuing to rally communities like Owasso around education, financial stability and health.

“It’s a generous amount, and it’s a good opportunity for them to give,” said Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr. “It really means a lot that we’ve got a generous enough group that can reach that type of goal.”

When city officials weren’t getting pied in the face, they were busy raising funds in other creative ways like flocking, donning jeans on denim days, hosting a pet-a-palooza and logging steps (over 572,100 worth) in a monster dash — all of which brought in nearly $1,700. The rest of the funds came from individual donations.