Suzanne Dossett named Owasso Character Council’s 2021 Jim McElrath recipient

A two-time breast cancer survivor, Dossett’s charitable efforts have also gone toward counseling other cancer patients and volunteering for events like Relay for Life. Likewise, she is a pastoral volunteer at Ascension St. John Owasso, assisting patients and families with their spiritual care.

“Suzanne’s compassion has made a lasting impact in the community by always being willing to help others in need,” Curtis said. “She is living a life of service with a definite emphasis on those in need. Suzanne has made our community a better place by being willing to serve with compassion.”

Dossett briefly took to the podium after receiving the certificate and shared her appreciation for Owasso’s growing community, stating, “It is just the most wonderful thing in the world, and my family, my job … so many beautiful people here; God bless you.”

She is married to Rick Dossett, and they have two children, two bonus sons and seven grandchildren. She is also a member of St. Henry’s Church, where she volunteers in many capacities with a focus on the Faith Formation Team.

Dossett is the Council’s 15th recipient of the Jim McElrath accolade since the organization started presenting the recognition to locals in 2006. For more information about the Owasso Character Council, visit owassocharacter.org.

