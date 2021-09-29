Suzanne Dossett named Owasso Character Council’s 2021 Jim McElrath recipient

The Owasso Character Council honored a respected member of the community in a special way this week.
Longtime resident Suzanne Dossett received the organization’s prestigious Jim McElrath recognition for the character trait of compassion during its annual Lunch with Character at Owasso’s Tulsa Tech campus on Wednesday.
Close friend and Council member Kathy Curtis presented Dossett with a certificate of appreciation in front of a room full of applauding friends and family.
“Suzanne’s compassion for everyone she meets has made Owasso and the surrounding areas a better place to live,” Curtis said. “Suzanne is a person that is always available to help anyone in need, whether she knows them or not.”
Dossett is a former special education teacher who retired from Owasso Public Schools after serving the district for 30 years. She also started the Barnes Community Cares group that provides Christmas gifts for elementary students in need.
Additionally, Dossett has served as the philanthropy chairman for the Eta Mu Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha for several years, and continues to organize special events for the Baptist Children’s Home as well as raise money for St. Jude hospital.
A two-time breast cancer survivor, Dossett’s charitable efforts have also gone toward counseling other cancer patients and volunteering for events like Relay for Life. Likewise, she is a pastoral volunteer at Ascension St. John Owasso, assisting patients and families with their spiritual care.
“Suzanne’s compassion has made a lasting impact in the community by always being willing to help others in need,” Curtis said. “She is living a life of service with a definite emphasis on those in need. Suzanne has made our community a better place by being willing to serve with compassion.”
Dossett briefly took to the podium after receiving the certificate and shared her appreciation for Owasso’s growing community, stating, “It is just the most wonderful thing in the world, and my family, my job … so many beautiful people here; God bless you.”
She is married to Rick Dossett, and they have two children, two bonus sons and seven grandchildren. She is also a member of St. Henry’s Church, where she volunteers in many capacities with a focus on the Faith Formation Team.
Dossett is the Council’s 15th recipient of the Jim McElrath accolade since the organization started presenting the recognition to locals in 2006. For more information about the Owasso Character Council, visit owassocharacter.org.