SUV crashes into Owasso neighborhood guard shack at high speeds

The driver of an SUV was hospitalized in serious condition after speeding into a structure outside an Owasso neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision around 2:40 p.m. at Preston Lakes along 86th Street North, where they found that a black Chevy Trailblazer had crashed into an unoccupied guard shack, according to the accident report.

It states that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle by the wreckage from the shelter, which had collapsed onto the car. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver, who was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officers believed the driver was traveling southbound on 150th East Avenue at approximately 65 mph before striking the structure, the report states. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Local roadways, including 86th and 150th, were closed temporarily due to debris cleanup. Owasso Public Works also brought dump trucks to remove the shack and strewn rock from the scene.

What’s left of the shack, including the roof, was pushed to the side of the entrance to await demolition.