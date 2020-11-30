Supporting local: Black Friday shoppers turn up for Shop Small Owasso

Tulsans Payton Sipes and Savannah Nachbor drive to Owasso almost every week to shop at their favorite boutique.
The two close friends regularly take the 30-mile trek north from their hometown of Bixby to find new items and outfits at Wild Ivy in Owasso’s developing Redbud District, and Black Friday was no exception.
“We always come here together,” Sipes said of the bohemian women’s clothing and home goods store, “and we saw on their Instagram that they were having some good deals, so we decided to shop for a little bit.”
Nachbor added, “I like how different it is, and I really like everyone who works here because they’re always so sweet when I come in … spending time with my friend and then getting good deals on clothes.”
Sipes and Nachbor, along with hundreds of other local shoppers, also paid a visit to Wild Ivy’s neighboring SEVEN6MAIN businesses during the holiday, which coincided with the city’s week-long Shop Small event.
Rebekah Perigo, for example, made her way around the shelves of Hillis Hollow Home Decor & Furnishings on Friday to find some Christmas gifts for her friends and family.
“I like that you can find one-of-a-kind items,” Perigo said, “and I like giving back to the community, especially with small stores because they give a lot to like soccer teams, stuff like that.”
Wild Ivy and Hillis Hollow were among 25 area stores that participated in Shop Small, hosted by the Owasso Chamber every November to encourage residents to get out and show their support for local businesses.
Other downtown Owasso vendors like the Steel Horse took part in the annual event, which led a handful of people to show up early and wait outside the newly relocated children’s boutique on Friday before it opened, owner Desiré Powell said.
“Owasso’s the most supportive community to their small businesses, and this is when it really shows and shines,” Powell said. “We’re thankful to be a part of it, we’re excited to give them some deals and tell them thanks.”
Wild Ivy owner Sarah Downing echoed Powell’s sentiments, especially when given an opportunity to bring a smile to her customers’ faces — including regulars Sipes’ and Nachbor’s — amid a challenging time.
“There’s been a lot of parents and grandparents come in and start shopping for their families, so I get to help them pick out gifts,” Downing said, “and that’s always exciting to see someone find something that they have been looking for or maybe find something unique.”
