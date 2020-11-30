Supporting local: Black Friday shoppers turn up for Shop Small Owasso

Tulsans Payton Sipes and Savannah Nachbor drive to Owasso almost every week to shop at their favorite boutique.

The two close friends regularly take the 30-mile trek north from their hometown of Bixby to find new items and outfits at Wild Ivy in Owasso’s developing Redbud District, and Black Friday was no exception.

“We always come here together,” Sipes said of the bohemian women’s clothing and home goods store, “and we saw on their Instagram that they were having some good deals, so we decided to shop for a little bit.”

Nachbor added, “I like how different it is, and I really like everyone who works here because they’re always so sweet when I come in … spending time with my friend and then getting good deals on clothes.”

Sipes and Nachbor, along with hundreds of other local shoppers, also paid a visit to Wild Ivy’s neighboring SEVEN6MAIN businesses during the holiday, which coincided with the city’s week-long Shop Small event.

Rebekah Perigo, for example, made her way around the shelves of Hillis Hollow Home Decor & Furnishings on Friday to find some Christmas gifts for her friends and family.