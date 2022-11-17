Sugar Llamas serving unique coffee, dessert combinations opens in Owasso

Owasso is now home to a new dessert and coffee shop.

Sugar Llamas, located at 96th Street North and 129th East Avenue, opened on Nov. 4 and offers an assortment of beverages and treats for patrons to peruse.

“We do a lot of desserts,” owner Misty Cummisky said. “The mini doughnuts are what we’re known for.”

Cummisky, a former ICU nurse, decided to change professions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and try her hand as a franchisee. Her new site serves as Sugar Llamas’ fourth location, with two others in Tulsa and another in Broken Arrow.

“It’s away from anything else like it,” she said. “It gave me the opportunity to stand out and do something different for a community that doesn’t have this.”

Guests can enjoy hot and cold coffee brews, lattes, frappes, shakes and boba drinks, along with a wide variety of customizable ice cream and doughnut combinations.

Some signature items include the Llama Smash (two scoops of ice cream between a hot fried doughnut), the Blueberry Smash (a blueberry muffin, chocolate covered waffle cone and blueberries), the Boss Hog (mini doughnuts with maple drizzle and bacon) and the Flintstone (mini doughnuts with vanilla drizzle and Fruity Pebbles), to name a few.

“We’ve kind of curated some of the sugars and drizzles,” Cummisky said. “We’ve put them together and made legendary creations to choose from.

“There’s no rules. You can do whatever you want, mix anything on your ice cream, in your coffee, we have so many options; I just want them (patrons) to have a good time.”

Lori Ford, who works at Uptown Salon & Spa, for example, recently stopped into Sugar Llamas for the first time to order a large packet of chocolate peanut butter, cinnamon roll, cherry bomb and banana split doughnuts for her son’s birthday.

“I’ve had the actual doughnuts before, and everybody raves about them,” Ford said, “but they brought some up to our beauty salon … and we all tried them, and I couldn’t wait to get up here.”

Cummisky said she’s looking forward to continue serving patrons like Ford as her foot traffic increases.

“My goal is to really grow roots here,” Cummisky said. “That’s my big excitement is just being able to be a part of the community. It’s a great town. I know that it has a lot of potential.”

More information about Sugar Llamas, located at 9530 N. 129th E. Ave., Ste. 102, can be found at sugarllamas.com.