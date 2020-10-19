Stunts and surprises: Owasso’s Laurel Molini stars on NBC’s ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’

“I was a little in shock, because that stuff doesn’t happen to me,” Molini said of the unexpected phone call. “I was super surprised … and excited.”

Molini took six days off from her job as a nurse practitioner at Arubah Community Clinic in Collinsville — which included time away from her husband of over 15 years and their three daughters — to star on her newfound favorite show.

Her “Game of Games” stage debut came in the episode’s third round of four called Taj Mah-Wall, in which she vied against four other contestants to study a cluttered image and recall something she saw. Those who guess incorrectly or let the time run out lose and are blasted through a brick wall behind them. To her luck, Molini was the last person standing (although DeGeneres still pulled her harness for fun).

“… This is the most contestants that play against each other at one given time, so in theory, you’re chances are only 20%,” she said. “I was able to come out on top that game by memorizing pictures.”

From there, she advanced to “Know or Go,” where she got an opportunity to compete against three new contestants atop a 30-foot-high tower in a quiz-based round. Those who answer DeGeneres’ questions incorrectly drop out of the game — quite literally through a trap door.