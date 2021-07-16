Students with disabilities hone job skills at summer employment camp in Owasso

“That was my daydream come true, because zookeepers are responsible for making sure that the animals in the zoo are happy and healthy,” Highfill said.

Soderfelt added, “I want to be more educated with educators because they … have more input on teaching kids how to talk or write, speak; all those are good for eligibilities.”

The two students were among nine participants in this year’s program, which offered everything from job search activities and work readiness exercises to networking and pre-employment transition training.

Brittany Steinkirchner, a vocational rehabilitation counselor for DRS, worked closely with Highfill and Soderfelt, along with the other students, throughout the week and said she was glad to see her pupils thrive in the environment.

“Our students, typically transition-age students with disabilities, tend to have a lower employment rate when they graduate high school,” Steinkirchner said, “so we’re hoping to provide them with some services and information about what they can do and what their options are.