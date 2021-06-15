Students from Owasso, Collinsville make honor rolls at University of Alabama

A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

Kiplyn Burk of Owasso was named to the President’s List, and Journey Staggs, also of Owasso, was named to the Dean’s List.

Additionally, Trinity Warder of Collinsville was named to the President’s List, and Dorothy Hemauer, also of Collinsville, was named to the Dean’s List.

The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.