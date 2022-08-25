Student stuck by vehicle at Owasso 7th Grade Center, hospitalized with foot injury

An Owasso middle school student was struck by a car Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. outside the Owasso 7th Grade Center, where officers responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian collision, according to the accident report.

It states that a seventh-grade student allegedly attempted to cross the street outside the designated crosswalk and stepped into oncoming traffic.

The car ran over the student’s foot, which sent them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the report notes.

The collision is still under investigation, but police don’t expect any charges to be filed against the driver.