Student-run PR firm leads RSU senior from Owasso to pursue media career

“The biggest thing that I have gotten out of this is really learning how to effectively communicate what we need,” Baker said, “and get the information from the clients so we can … complete the project for them, and them be happy with what we’re giving them.”

Former RSU Assistant Professor of Graphic Design Susan Rainey serves as a local mentor and partner to Studio III Media, and works alongside students like Baker as they advance in the program.

“Teaching students the business side of running a successful firm is extremely important,” Rainey said in a news release. “Most of the design students are already freelancing and giving them insight into contracts, deliverables, and professional issues about their projects is something that goes beyond what happens in the classroom.”

The digital media campaign and online auction for RSU’s public television station earned the pilot program students a Silver Link award from the Tulsa Public Relations Student Association in the fall of 2019.

Like her predecessors, Baker is working to leave a lasting legacy behind through her efforts, stating, “I’m proud that I get to be involved in this program, and just kind of be a role model and show that you can do whatever you put your mind to.”