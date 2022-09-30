Stroll Stone Canyon cuts ribbon with Owasso Chamber of Commerce

Stroll Stone Canyon is moving forward with a new brand name.

The magazine, written by and for residents of Owasso’s luxury neighborhood, celebrated a recent name change by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber on Thursday.

Stroll is part of the national niche magazine franchisor, The N2 Company, launched in 2004, that is circulated among nearly 600 prestigious U.S. neighborhoods, including Stone Canyon in Owasso.

“We help bring people closer together,” local franchisee Shannon Reusch said. “They feel like they’re getting to know their neighbors by reading their stories — the stories about their kids, their pets, their vacations … it’s really very a connecting thing.”

N2 was renamed Stroll in July, converting Stone Canyon Living into Stroll Stone Canyon. The publication is among nearly a dozen other Oklahoma neighborhood magazines that now share the same name.

The major shift to Stroll came as company leaders acknowledged the need for brand evolution and consistency across all markets.

“They (subscribers) are still getting the same great publication; now we’re unified,” Reusch said of Stone Canyon. “We’re reaching people where they need us. We help businesses get to where they need to be.”

Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary added, “We are very excited to be here today with Shannon to help her host a ribbon cutting.”

More information about Stroll can be found at strollmag.com.