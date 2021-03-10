Stimulus package enables 400 American Airlines workers in Tulsa to remain employed, officials say

The passage of a new COVID stimulus package will allow 400 American Airlines employees in Tulsa to keep their jobs at least through September, according to company officials.
Congress on Wednesday approved the American Rescue Plan, which includes about $14 billion for U.S. airlines in additional funding for the Payroll Support Program (PSP).
If signed into law, it will extend the commitment that all U.S.-based American Airlines team members will continue to receive pay and benefits through Sept. 30. American last month relayed to unions representing 13,000 of its U.S. employees that those workers would be receiving Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices.
A total of 400 Tulsa employees were to be affected, the company said.
"For our 13,000 colleagues who received Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices last month, those are happily canceled — you can tear them up!" American CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom wrote in a letter to employees Wednesday. "We will also soon share details about the status of voluntary leave and early out applications, once all application windows close."
The WARN Act is a U.S. Department of Labor law that requires employers to provide a 60-day written notification that employees’ jobs will be eliminated when an office closes or a mass layoff occurs.
American employs about 5,200 people at its largest maintenance base, Tech Ops-Tulsa, which occupies 3.3 million square feet and has been in Tulsa since 1946.
The U.S. carriers will get their new funding as long as they don't lay off any staff before October.
The airline recently reported an $8.9 billion loss and 62% decline in revenue for 2020. Devastated by a drop in travel demand caused by COVID-19, it is expected to fly 45% less often in the first quarter than it did the same period in 2019.
Boosted by an extension of the federal Payroll Support Program, American announced in December that it would recall 19,000 workers that had been furloughed across the country. But those plans went awry with lingering subpar revenues.
Before the recall announcement, American said 169 people had been furloughed in Tulsa in 2020, and 375 left via an early-out program.
Furloughed Tulsa workers had been hired in early 2020 and were part of a 600-employee addition announced in late 2019, Erik Olund, who heads operations at Tech Ops-Tulsa, told the Tulsa World last year.
"It’s been a little over a year since the world seemingly fell apart," Parker and Isom wrote in their letter. "We have lost so many to this historic pandemic, including our own team members, family members and friends.
"Jobs that people love have been put in extreme jeopardy and thousands of our colleagues made difficult decisions to end the only career they’ve ever known. No one could have predicted a year ago what the future held, yet today, we remain one team, ready for recovery."