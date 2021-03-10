Stimulus package enables 400 American Airlines workers in Tulsa to remain employed, officials say (copy)

American employs about 5,200 people at its largest maintenance base, Tech Ops-Tulsa, which occupies 3.3 million square feet and has been in Tulsa since 1946.

The U.S. carriers will get their new funding as long as they don't lay off any staff before October.

The airline recently reported an $8.9 billion loss and 62% decline in revenue for 2020. Devastated by a drop in travel demand caused by COVID-19, it is expected to fly 45% less often in the first quarter than it did the same period in 2019.

Boosted by an extension of the federal Payroll Support Program, American announced in December that it would recall 19,000 workers that had been furloughed across the country. But those plans went awry with lingering subpar revenues.

Before the recall announcement, American said 169 people had been furloughed in Tulsa in 2020, and 375 left via an early-out program.

Furloughed Tulsa workers had been hired in early 2020 and were part of a 600-employee addition announced in late 2019, Erik Olund, who heads operations at Tech Ops-Tulsa, told the Tulsa World last year.