Steve Mowery, the longtime “Voice of the Rams,” is continuing to stir school spirit across his hometown community.

Mowery and his wife, Renee, donated a large oil painting of a ram to Owasso Public Schools’ Dale C. Johnson Education Service Center that will capture the attention of visitors as they enter the building.

They purchased the portrait during Owasso Education Foundation’s Denim & Diamonds Annual Gala at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa in October, and decided to reinvest it back into the district to inspire onlookers.

“We’re proud to support Owasso Public Schools, the Owasso community,” Mowery said. “We bid on this painting and wanted to donate it … just something as a token for people who come through in the future can have an opportunity to enjoy.”

Experienced Tulsa artist Josh Stout sketched the canvas live during OEF’s fall event, beginning with a draft of the image and completing it with oil and palette knives.

“My life is a story, and my art is a story,” Stout said on his website. “It is a story that someone else can draw energy from and implement it into their life.”

The painting will accompany other decorative pieces on display throughout the ESC, which opened in June 2020 as part of the district’s historic $57 million school bond issue passed by voters in Oct. 2017.

OPS Superintendent Margaret Coates at Monday’s meeting thanked Mowery for his contribution to the newly constructed facility.

“We are very grateful for Mr. Mowery,” Coates said, “also his support of Owasso Education Foundation and Owasso Public Schools.”

More information about Josh Stout can be found at joshstoutgallery.com.