Steve and Betty Holleman named Owasso’s Mr. and Mrs. Trail Days for 2020

Steve started coaching Rams baseball in 1980. He has received several accolades for his efforts, both on and off the field, including VCA District 6 Assistant Coach of The Year in 2001, the Bob Taylor Award for Dedication in 2007 and Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Coach in 2008. He was also inducted into the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

Betty spent a majority of her 22-year teaching career at OPS as a music instructor at Hodson Elementary. She won the Hodson Pacesetter Award in 2009 and 2016, and was named Hodson’s Teacher of the Year in 1998 and 2016. Additionally, she has received service awards from Folds of Honor and the VFW. Betty retired in 2016 after 40 years in education.

The Hollemans have served as members of First Baptist Owasso since 1979, with Steve driving a bus to transport senior citizens to and from church, and Betty serving as a piano accompanist and working in the children’s department.

“It’s easy to see the far-reaching impact this couple has had for the past 40 years on thousands of students and countless adults while representing the city of Owasso with character, dignity and honesty,” Akin said at the luncheon.