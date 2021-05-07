Steve and Betty Holleman named Owasso’s Mr. and Mrs. Trail Days for 2020

Steve and Betty Holleman have left a lasting legacy on their hometown community.
The longtime Owasso couple was named Mr. and Mrs. Trail Days for 2020 at Owasso Chamber’s monthly luncheon on Wednesday, May 5.
“It is an honor,” Steve told the Owasso Reporter. “Just to represent the community, to be recognized for that, based on who else has been selected (in the past) … it’s humbling.”
Betty added, “Owasso has been really great to us. It’s just an honor to be given this award, because I just feel undeserving of it, and it is very special to be recognized.”
Every year, a local committee honors an exceptional couple that has lived in town at least 20 years and has continued to give back to the community in a significant way. The award reflects their personal accomplishments, the lives they have impacted over the years, and the degree to which they have elevated the spirits of others.
“Many of you in this room know that couple (the Hollemans), love them, been with them for a long, long, long time,” Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin told attendees at Wednesday’s meeting. “We couldn’t have an entire program dedicated to this great couple.”
Steve and Betty moved to Owasso from Texas in 1979, when they both started their longstanding careers in education at Owasso Public Schools.
Steve started coaching Rams baseball in 1980. He has received several accolades for his efforts, both on and off the field, including VCA District 6 Assistant Coach of The Year in 2001, the Bob Taylor Award for Dedication in 2007 and Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Coach in 2008. He was also inducted into the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.
Betty spent a majority of her 22-year teaching career at OPS as a music instructor at Hodson Elementary. She won the Hodson Pacesetter Award in 2009 and 2016, and was named Hodson’s Teacher of the Year in 1998 and 2016. Additionally, she has received service awards from Folds of Honor and the VFW. Betty retired in 2016 after 40 years in education.
The Hollemans have served as members of First Baptist Owasso since 1979, with Steve driving a bus to transport senior citizens to and from church, and Betty serving as a piano accompanist and working in the children’s department.
“It’s easy to see the far-reaching impact this couple has had for the past 40 years on thousands of students and countless adults while representing the city of Owasso with character, dignity and honesty,” Akin said at the luncheon.
When asked what he wants others to take away from his and Betty’s longstanding service, Steve replied, “We’re two just pretty common folks that have been able to make a place here … and I hope I’ve contributed something through the years to the community, so I want them to know how much I love Owasso and how much it’s meant to me.”
Betty added, “It’s just a perfect place … I love Owasso, and just to be able to serve every day and go to work and be in a community where you just want to do your best, you just live your ordinary life, and it turns out to get this honor is just incredible.”
The Hollemans follow over 30 couples that have been handed the prestigious title of Mr. and Mrs. Trail Days over the years, with Paul and Juanita Barnes being named the first in 1987.