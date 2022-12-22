Stephen Corley named City of Owasso’s 2022 Employee of the Year

Stephen Corley’s passion for his craft and willingness to serve others led him to be named the City of Owasso’s 2022 Employee of the Year.

He received the prestigious Eagle Award in front of his friends and family during City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Corley was hired at the Public Works Department as a wastewater treatment plant operator in September 1998. He was promoted to a maintenance technician in July 2005 and then to a wastewater collections supervisor, his current role, in July 2019.

The longtime city employee has a long resume of welding, electrical, mechanical, equipment operations, decision making and problem solving — special traits that caught the attention of Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr.

“Stephen has been and is a tremendous asset to public works. He is one of the most skilled and respected team members within the department,” Lehr said at Tuesday’s meeting. “He earned this respect through his knowledge, skillsets, work ethic and by consistently demonstrating the City of Owasso’s core values.”

Corley, for example, has helped the Owasso Police Department by completing multiple projects at the firing range, including concrete pads, electrical conduits, water lines and drainage work. As such, he has saved the city tens of thousands of dollars, which has allowed staff to allocate more funds toward other projects at the range that would have otherwise been contracted out.

Most recently, Corley and his crew spent four 13-hour days repairing a broken sewer line, which proved to be one of the most challenging repairs Public Works has completed to date.

“Stephen is that employee who always finds a way to make himself available to help others when needed, regardless of circumstances,” Lehr said. “Stephen consistently demonstrates the City of Owasso’s core values, and his attitude of ‘can do’ is a great example to all employees.”

Corley, when asked what it means to receive the award, simply added: “It’s a real honor.”

The City presented its first Eagle Award in 1987 and has since recognized about 35 individuals with the prestigious title. Each of their names is inscribed in a statue at City Hall, with space dedicated to forthcoming recipients.