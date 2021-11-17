Statewide reach: Owasso pastor Chris Wall appointed president of Oklahoma Baptists

Owasso pastor Chris Wall’s passion for serving others has led him to carry out his calling at a statewide reach.
Wall this week was unanimously elected as president of Oklahoma Baptists, an organization based out of Oklahoma City that represents a large group of churches affiliated with the long-running Southern Baptist Convention.
“I am truly honored to serve as the president for the next two years,” said Wall, who currently holds the seat as senior pastor for First Baptist Owasso.
In his new volunteer role, Wall will appoint the nominating committee that ensures Oklahoma Baptists’ entity boards are fully staffed. He will also appoint the resolutions committee tasked with responding to cultural issues from a biblical and theological standpoint.
Wall, who serves on the organization’s executive committee, in addition will moderate its annual meeting as chairman of the board of directors.
“Oklahoma Baptists are faithfully bringing hope literally to tens of thousands of Oklahomans,” Wall said. “I will get a front-row seat to the incredible daily ministry taking place in every community around the state.”
Wall came to Owasso in March 2012. His devotion to ministry started early on at the age of 19 when he began to travel across Oklahoma, serving churches in cities like Ada and Thomas, which eventually led to a lifelong calling to influence others from the pulpit.
Over the years, Wall has worked with Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief, Children’s Home, Crisis Pregnancy Centers, Falls Creek and Oklahoma Baptist University, to name a few organizations.
He is also among those on the ground floor of a sexual abuse prevention task force, which would focus on creating best practices for preventing sexual abuse in Oklahoma Baptist churches and ministry contexts, as well as how to care well for abuse survivors.
“I am truly honored to serve Oklahoma Baptists in this way,” Wall said. “I am truly grateful for the Southern Baptist story.”
Wall was elected to a one-year term with the ability to serve a second year if the Convention desires. After the second year, a new president will assume the position.
More information about Oklahoma Baptists can be found at oklahomabaptists.org. For more details on First Baptist Owasso, visit fbcowasso.org.