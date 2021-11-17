Statewide reach: Owasso pastor Chris Wall appointed president of Oklahoma Baptists

Owasso pastor Chris Wall’s passion for serving others has led him to carry out his calling at a statewide reach.

Wall this week was unanimously elected as president of Oklahoma Baptists, an organization based out of Oklahoma City that represents a large group of churches affiliated with the long-running Southern Baptist Convention.

“I am truly honored to serve as the president for the next two years,” said Wall, who currently holds the seat as senior pastor for First Baptist Owasso.

In his new volunteer role, Wall will appoint the nominating committee that ensures Oklahoma Baptists’ entity boards are fully staffed. He will also appoint the resolutions committee tasked with responding to cultural issues from a biblical and theological standpoint.

Wall, who serves on the organization’s executive committee, in addition will moderate its annual meeting as chairman of the board of directors.

“Oklahoma Baptists are faithfully bringing hope literally to tens of thousands of Oklahomans,” Wall said. “I will get a front-row seat to the incredible daily ministry taking place in every community around the state.”