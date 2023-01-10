State tracks school districts’ use of federal relief funds; Owasso, Collinsville spend nearly $850,000

The Oklahoma State Department of Education recently announced that a new online portal is available for Oklahomans to track how school districts are using federal COVID relief funds.

OSDE and public school districts in the state have spent down approximately 58% of the $2.3 billion that the U.S. Department of Education has allocated to Oklahoma to support students in the wake of the pandemic.

Both Owasso and Collinsville districts have spent a combined total of nearly $850,000, or 0.59%, of the total state’s funding.

Owasso Public Schools has allocated more than $580,000 toward administration (highest), district operations, instruction and non-public school services (lowest).

Collinsville has distributed over $268,000 to cover district operations (highest) and instruction (lowest).

There have been three federal tranches: The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, also knowns as ESSER I; the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, ESSER II; and the American Rescue Plan (ARP), ESSER III.

Thus far, 99.96% of ESSER I funds have been spent ($144.80 million); as well as 93.64% of ESSER II funds ($560.50 million) and 37.58% ($505.50 million) of the nearly $1.5 billion allocated in ESSER III.