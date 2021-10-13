State test results: Owasso students meet, exceed Oklahoma’s standardized scoring

Owasso Public Schools recently received the results of Oklahoma State Department of Education’s statewide spring 2021 testing.
OSDE’s Standardized Testing Program measures whether each public school student has met or exceeded the state’s academic standards in reading, math and science across grade levels 3-8 and also in grade 11.
According to the test results released in early October, Owasso students districtwide met or exceeded the state average in every subject and grade.
Hodson Elementary topped the charts in all three subjects of English, math and science. Bailey Elementary and Owasso High School followed in second and third in English, along with the 6th Grade Center and Morrow Elementary in math, and Barnes Elementary and the 8th Grade Center in science.
Additionally, Owasso’s overall highest performing differences in proficiency, compared to Oklahoma’s standards, are reflected in sixth and seventh grade math, as well as eighth grade science.
“We have yet to significantly analyze numbers from around Tulsa County or the state. However, we were pleased to see students in Owasso exceed state averages,” Jordan Korphage, director of communications at OPS, told the Tulsa World in a separate story.
“That is not to say that we are satisfied. While no one test score defines a student, teacher or school district, it does provide us another data point that we can use to reflect on our practices and strategize in order to increase student achievement.”
Two individual campuses did fall short of the state’s proficiency threshold, including 8GC in math and Smith Elementary in science. Likewise, both the 6GC and 8GC reflected a null in science proficiencies.
Owasso’s overall lowest performing differences in proficiency, compared to Oklahoma’s standards, include fourth and sixth grade English, as well as fifth grade math.
“It would be difficult to find an aspect of life that has not been altered in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Korphage said in the separate story. “Schools are no exception, and it would not have been realistic to think that disruptions caused by the pandemic would not affect students.”
The statewide testing results also show that the majority of Collinsville school sites came in above average, with Collinsville Upper Elementary topping the list in math and science, and Wilson 6th Grade Center following suite in English.
Those sites that fell under the state average include the 6GC and Collinsville Middle School in math, along with Collinsville High School in science. The 6GC reflected a null in science.
Andrea Eger, Curtis Killman and Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton with the Tulsa World contributed to this report.