State test results: Owasso students meet, exceed Oklahoma’s standardized scoring

“We have yet to significantly analyze numbers from around Tulsa County or the state. However, we were pleased to see students in Owasso exceed state averages,” Jordan Korphage, director of communications at OPS, told the Tulsa World in a separate story.

“That is not to say that we are satisfied. While no one test score defines a student, teacher or school district, it does provide us another data point that we can use to reflect on our practices and strategize in order to increase student achievement.”

Two individual campuses did fall short of the state’s proficiency threshold, including 8GC in math and Smith Elementary in science. Likewise, both the 6GC and 8GC reflected a null in science proficiencies.

Owasso’s overall lowest performing differences in proficiency, compared to Oklahoma’s standards, include fourth and sixth grade English, as well as fifth grade math.