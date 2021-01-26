State of the School: RCS spotlights pandemic protocols, curriculum and culture in 2021

Rejoice Christian Schools released its State of the School address this week.

Superintendent Joel Pepin presented the virtual address on the district’s website, where he discussed the Owasso school’s vision going into the new year.

Pepin stepped into his role at the Christian campus last July after serving in educational and administrative positions at all grade levels across Tulsa over the last 16 years. On Monday, Jan. 25, he talked on several topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, administrative goals, student enrichment and more.

RCS has remained open amid the coronavirus since August, with several safety and sanitation protocols like regular cleaning and temperature checks in place to protect students and staff. Additionally, the district has incorporated new practices such as preschool and elementary “neighborhoods” and smaller chapel services to ensure that social distancing is enforced.

“We’re keeping your students as safe as possible within these walls,” Pepin said. “What the enemy has meant for bad, God is turning for good, and we as a school are taking those new routines we’ve created and using them for good.”