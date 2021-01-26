State of the School: RCS spotlights pandemic protocols, curriculum and culture in 2021

Rejoice Christian Schools released its State of the School address this week.
Superintendent Joel Pepin presented the virtual address on the district’s website, where he discussed the Owasso school’s vision going into the new year.
Pepin stepped into his role at the Christian campus last July after serving in educational and administrative positions at all grade levels across Tulsa over the last 16 years. On Monday, Jan. 25, he talked on several topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, administrative goals, student enrichment and more.
RCS has remained open amid the coronavirus since August, with several safety and sanitation protocols like regular cleaning and temperature checks in place to protect students and staff. Additionally, the district has incorporated new practices such as preschool and elementary “neighborhoods” and smaller chapel services to ensure that social distancing is enforced.
“We’re keeping your students as safe as possible within these walls,” Pepin said. “What the enemy has meant for bad, God is turning for good, and we as a school are taking those new routines we’ve created and using them for good.”
Pepin also tasked RCS staff with the thematic goal for the 2020-21 school year to “prioritize an in-person, Christ-like educational experience.” The objectives to accomplish that goal, he said, are fourfold: creating those new routines; providing clear, continuous communication; increasing technological integration at all levels; and conducting ongoing evaluations.
The district recently unveiled its new RCS app for families to use, which helps bridge the gap of communication between teachers and parents, Pepin said. Likewise, he highlighted RCS’ ongoing efforts to bring more technology to the classroom by equipping its educators with Chromebooks, enrolling and certifying them in STEAM-related curriculum and enabling them to engage with their students through improved digital media.
“The school I see in the future for us is students passionately involved in community projects that impact the world for Christ through STEAM courses,” Pepin said. “I see thriving academic courses with more variety with our electives.”
He spoke further about extracurricular affairs, stating, “I see strong athletic programs with a possible expansion of more sports offerings. I see a vibrant arts program with a marching band in uniforms … I see an ACSI flagship school where we train and be a resource for other schools.”
Pepin also spotlighted the district’s continued focus on conducting assessments of student data, which encompasses everything from spiritual formation to TerraNova scores and PreACT data, to align student expectations with curriculum.
Additionally, he discussed a similar consideration for teacher and staff evaluations, including after-action reports of activities in and out of the classroom. The RCS team, for example, anonymously answered questions in the categories of communication, relationship alignments, execution, capacity and culture.
The results of the administrative team totaled a 92.4% (A) health rate; preschool and elementary, 91.8% (A); middle and high school, 87% (B); and support staff, 88.7% (B).
“We are so proud of our teachers and staff and the impact they make daily inside of our classrooms,” said Pepin, whose goal for professional development this year gears toward the integration of faith and learning. “Tying everything we do … back to a Biblical worldview.”
He also spotlighted a large project under construction outside the school walls: the Gibbs Field House, which will serve as a state-of-the-art athletics facility for students and staff to use. The tentative completion date is set for this July.