State of Education: Owasso, Rejoice schools outline curricula, safety, legislation going into new year

Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Margaret Coates is leading the district with a renewed outlook going into the 2022-23 school year.

“Our word for the year … is ‘elevate,’” she said. “We want to elevate, to rise up, to take everything to the next level; to elevate our learning, to elevate our professional development, to elevate our services, to elevate our processes.

“We want to elevate everything we do. That’s going to help us maintain our vision and focus for this coming year.”

Coates delivered her spirited remarks during Owasso Chamber’s State of Education luncheon at Tulsa Tech-Owasso on Wednesday.

She was joined by Rejoice Christian School superintendent Joel Pepin, who echoed her enthusiasm for the new school year.

“We’re truly going after the hearts of our kids,” Pepin said. “Our mission statement is to provide a Christian-based education that truly immerses our students in a transformative, Biblical worldview … not only the spiritual side, but the intellectual side, the physical and the social.”

Both superintendents used their time at the podium to share their optimism for the upcoming semester, but also to discuss important issues, including school safety, classroom resources and legislative advocacy, among other topics.

Coates, for example, said she’s looking forward to seeing new and incoming 6-12th grade students utilize the district’s wide range of curricula, particularly the 141 electives that can help guide them through their academic career.

“It’s important to us to help our students explore their pathway in life and their interests,” she said, “and so by having all those elective offerings, they get to try different things throughout their academic career and help them figure out what they want to be when they grow up.”

She further boasted about the district’s ever-expanding docket of programming, which includes one-to-one learning, career and technical education, Native American studies, special education courses and more.

Pepin added that a new STEM lab and speech class, along with the addition of individual elementary football teams, to name a few recent changes, will help pave the way for a successful year.

“We’ve just been growing so much,” Pepin said. “It’s so great that we get to be a part of this community, and just truly leading the next generation of kids here and being able to serve these families.”

Coates and Pepin also discussed ongoing safety and security measures across the district in light of recent mass shootings and other catastrophic events that have taken place in schools across the nation.

Coates highlighted the utilization of outdoor and indoor cameras, site entry access controls and the recent adoption of the Rave Panic Button app, which allows users to simultaneously connect with 9-1-1 and first responders and send text alerts to school staff in the event of an emergency.

Likewise, a longstanding partnership with the Owasso Police Department provides an additional safety net that includes active shooter training and the presence of three rotating school resource officers across different school sites.

“As far as security goes, this is something that we think about all the time, every day. It’s not just when an event happens in our country … it is ever-present on our minds,” Coates said. “You guys trust us to take in your students, and we take that trust very seriously.”

Pepin — whose team also incorporates the same safety measures, with the addition of armed security guards — added, “It’s hard to think about those things, but just keeping the kids safe and secure is of utmost importance.”

They rounded out their discussion about new curriculum and safety measures with a brief conversation about legislative advocacy.

Coates shared her appreciation for local state legislators like Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, and Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, who formerly served in the classroom at OPS before penning their names to bills that benefit Oklahoma students.

“I just want to make sure we continue down the path of supporting public education … and I’m grateful for our legislators to do that,” she said. “When there’s discussion at the Capitol … we are talking about what that will do for education, what’s that look like in Owasso.”

Pepin, who hosted Rep. Kevin Hern and Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor at RCS last semester, added, “I’m just so thankful for them and this great state of Oklahoma … just to hear a little bit about how much love and passion they have for this great city of Owasso.”

OPS will kick off its first day of school for the 2022-23 year on Thursday, Aug. 11. Classes for RCS will start a week later on Aug. 18.