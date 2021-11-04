State of education: OPS superintendent talks pandemic, enrollment, upcoming bond issue

Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Amy Fichtner is tasked with fostering a hospitable environment for her school staff — a passion that goes beyond the duties of her job title.

“We have 1,100 employees,” Fichtner said at Owasso Chamber’s State of Education address on Wednesday. “A wise school district takes care of its people.”

Her efforts to cultivate that close-knit support system for her large team across 15 school sites carried through the pandemic, as her administration learned to navigate uncertain terrain in the face of ongoing challenges.

“Our teams have found creative ways to stand in the gap to serve students,” she said. “Everyone was imperfect trying to go through a hard time … What I know — that I know, that I know — is that people did the very best they could at the time they did it.”

OPS is now moving forward in the aftermath of a turbulent year, starting with a focus on increasing enrollment following a sharp decline due to the coronavirus.

“We had a large dip in enrollment during the pandemic, as did most schools in the state of Oklahoma,” Fichtner said. “We’ve almost rebounded completely back, but our enrollment is steady and we’re almost back to our spring 2020 levels.”