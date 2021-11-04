State of education: OPS superintendent talks pandemic, enrollment, upcoming bond issue

Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Amy Fichtner is tasked with fostering a hospitable environment for her school staff — a passion that goes beyond the duties of her job title.
“We have 1,100 employees,” Fichtner said at Owasso Chamber’s State of Education address on Wednesday. “A wise school district takes care of its people.”
Her efforts to cultivate that close-knit support system for her large team across 15 school sites carried through the pandemic, as her administration learned to navigate uncertain terrain in the face of ongoing challenges.
“Our teams have found creative ways to stand in the gap to serve students,” she said. “Everyone was imperfect trying to go through a hard time … What I know — that I know, that I know — is that people did the very best they could at the time they did it.”
OPS is now moving forward in the aftermath of a turbulent year, starting with a focus on increasing enrollment following a sharp decline due to the coronavirus.
“We had a large dip in enrollment during the pandemic, as did most schools in the state of Oklahoma,” Fichtner said. “We’ve almost rebounded completely back, but our enrollment is steady and we’re almost back to our spring 2020 levels.”
Likewise, she said OPS is continuing to maintain the quantity of educators in the classroom, which currently stands at 617 certified teachers and 13 emergency certified teachers — thanks in part to the “solid, future-focused financial position” she forecasted for the district.
“Through negotiations with our teachers association, we have one of the highest compensation packages in the region,” Fichtner said. “That’s not just money, that’s working conditions; we’re working desperately to fully fund teacher retirement.”
One staffing challenge she did highlight, however, is the record-high shortage for Owasso Child Nutrition, which oversees the district’s meal distribution. The department currently stands at around 65 employees compared to its normal count at over 90, and officials are seeking candidates to fill the needed positions.
Fichtner’s administration has also been working for over a year to identify needs for a potential Feb. 2022 bond election. The impending ballot will serve as the district’s third bond issue in the last five years, the last two of which have been approved by voters for nearly $70 million.
“Buses, uniforms, equipment, rooftops, paving, all the things we do in a school district that can be taken care of with bond money, we put them on spreadsheets,” she said. “The goal of coordinating that effort is very, very simple: ‘How do we maximize dollars and serve our children well?’”
Ultimately, Fichtner alluded to the “intersection of education and community,” crediting local business and organization leaders in attendance at Wednesday’s luncheon, for example, as a catalyst for student success.
“A public school is a microcosm of the community and the society in which it exists,” she said. “One of the greatest factors that influences the excellence of Owasso Public Schools is you, the people in this room. You represent a community that values children and respects education.”
Lastly, Fichtner reminded her fellow colleagues of the purpose behind her administration’s ongoing efforts.
“Our role as a school district is to educate students well and work as a team with every other person … to benefit the children,” she said. “At times, we say we are providing an education. I would contend we as a school district are providing much more; we are investing in the future citizens of our nation.”