State lawmakers who served in Afghanistan, including Owasso’s Dossett, have mixed feelings about withdrawal

He said his heart is broken for a number of reasons.

He said he is in fear for not only the Americans left behind but for those who served as translators and people he knew and became friends with.

Kannady said he believes Biden ignored the advice of military commanders.

“You never leave civilians and embassy personnel and people who support our country,” he said. “That makes no sense.”

The U.S. Embassy has been evacuated.

“If we were going to pull out, it should have been done in a way to help continue the security of the country, because we gave all those resources in order to make sure that happens,” Kannady said.

Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, flew several missions over Afghanistan with the Oklahoma Air National Guard. He noted that talks about withdrawing from the area have gone on for years.

He said the way the withdrawal was done made it easy for the Taliban to take control quickly.

He said the people of Afghanistan would like to enjoy some of the same freedoms and liberties that the United States affords.

They want access to medical care and education, he said.