State grants temporary restraining order preventing Ascension St. John from enforcing employee vaccine mandate

“We want patients to be assured and comforted with the knowledge that our doctors and nurses, other clinicians and associates, working in one of our hospitals or other sites of care, will either be vaccinated against both COVID-19 and influenza, or in the instances of exemptions or accommodations, be complying with additional infection prevention protocols.

“Patients and their loved ones should have that peace of mind as they entrust us with their care.”

The bulk of the 15-page petition describes unsuccessful attempts by Dr. Mitchell W. Duininck to obtain a religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

The lawsuit describes the family medicine physician as president and chief executive officer since 2006 of In His Image Inc., a Christian community-based family medicine residency training program at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.

The lawsuit says Ascension twice rejected Duininck’s attempts to obtain the religious exemption to the vaccine. One email to Duininck from Ascension officials stated that granting him a religious exemption would present an undue hardship “because the vaccine is the most effective means to mitigate the risk to patient and workplace safety,” according to the lawsuit.